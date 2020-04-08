49ers' George Kittle gets trash-talk lesson from WWE star Booker T

George Kittle is a huge WWE fan. The 49ers' star tight end brings that energy to the field every day, so Tuesday night was quite the treat for him.

Famed wrestler Booker T gave Kittle a lesson of Trash Talking 101, especially when directed at someone like former New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"I would put it like this, I would say, 'Rob Gronkowski, ya know I cannot question your stats -- three-time Super Bowl champ. Ya know, I just can't do it. But you're looking at a man by the name of George Kittle. First-Team All-Pro! Who got the record in receiving yards? George Kittle!' So I say, 'Gronkowski, you step to George Kittle, just like a Skittle I'm gonna make you break down and taste the rainbow, sucka!' Now can you dig that?" Booker T said to Kittle.

After smiling and clapping at the show, Kittle had the perfect response.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm pretty sure I just peaked right now," Kittle said. "Booker T just cut me a promo, I don't know where I can go from here. That was wild. That was nuts. That was the best part of my day."

Not only had Kittle learned how to talk trash from Booker T, but The Rock has also become a big fan of The People's Tight End. One of Kittle's biggest goals is bringing WWE fans to the NFL, and his first-down celebration originates from Pentagon Jr., who is a masked luchador wrestler currently under contract with the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) league.

Once Kittle retires from the NFL down the road, it's clear he can pull a Gronk and enter the world of wrestling.

