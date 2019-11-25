All you need is one ankle, right? That's how the human body works?

Maybe not all humans, but for 49ers tight end George Kittle, one is enough. He proved that to be true with a huge 61-yard touchdown catch to give the 49ers plenty of breathing room Sunday night against the Packers.

Two plays after Green Bay scored its first eight points of the night, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo faked a handoff, rolled to his left and found his favorite target. Jimmy G hit Kittle in stride at the 25-yard line and he out-ran the Packers into the end zone.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The long TD gave the 49ers a 29-8 lead. Chase McLaughlin's point after made it 30-8.

Jimmy G is happy to have Kittle back



61 yards to the 🏠 pic.twitter.com/LUMKzPAP5x



— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 25, 2019

The catch-and-run gave Kittle six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown, which is wild considering the physical conditions he has been battling. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning, citing league sources, that the tight end broke a bone in his ankle in San Francisco's Halloween win over the Arizona Cardinals.

[RELATED: Watch Deebo score 42-yard TD, put 49ers up 20 on Packers]

He stayed in the game, catching six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, but missed the next two weeks. Kittle also injured his knee on Oct. 31 as well.

Kittle is considered by many to be the best tight end in the NFL and reminded everyone why with his third TD catch this season.

49ers' George Kittle fights pain, scores 61-yard touchdown vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area