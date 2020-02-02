49ers will make George Kittle extension a “priority”

The 49ers have some business to take care of tonight, and then the real business will begin.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 49ers plan to work on extending tight end George Kittle‘s contract quickly after the Super Bowl, calling the deal a “priority.”

The 2017 fifth-rounder has one year left on his rookie deal, and making him play for that $735,000 would be a crime considering what he’s meant to their offense.

He had 85 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns this season, a slight drop-off from his 88-catch, 1,377-yard 2018 season (a yardage record for his position).

He’s also established himself as a blocker in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, and that kind of all-around play could allow him to set a new market at his positions. While Jimmy Graham‘s deal with the Packers comes in at $10 million a year, Kittle could push well past that.

He probably deserves wide receiver money, considering his value in their system.