49ers' George Kittle explains unreal on-field Brock Purdy chemistry

Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle.

After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field.

"We have the plays that we've called that have been designed to go to me," Kittle said postgame. "Brock does a great job of just keeping me in his first read."

Kittle added that when a play breaks down, Purdy often keeps his eyes up and toward the back of the end zone, where Kittle often is waiting.

"I think Brock is just a good football player that tries to give his guys a good shot at scoring touchdowns and getting the ball and we've been very fortunate to connect on seven of them," Kittle continued.

The 29-year-old also applauded Purdy's willingness to spread out targets across all the 49ers' weapons and believes the rookie has done a "fantastic" job getting the ball where it needs to go.

Conversely, in explaining his first touchdown pass to Kittle, Purdy said while Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons did a "good" job sticking with the veteran tight end, all Purdy had to do was wait for Kittle to spring free.

"But I was like, you know what, George is good in the one-on-one matchups like this," the rookie told reporters. "So, it was good. I could just put the ball out in front and George made a great play keeping his feet in too.

"So it was a sweet play."

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noticed that despite Kittle's first touchdown taking time to develop, it showed the trust Purdy and Kittle have for one another.

"I think Brock stepped up in the pocket, brought a little bit of time and hit Kittle in the back of the end zone," Shanahan explained. "It was great man-to-man route and those guys have had a pretty good connection so far."

As a result of his two-touchdown game, Kittle ended up recording one or more touchdowns in five consecutive games for the first time in his career. Kittle also is the most recent 49ers tight end to accomplish this feat since Vernon Davis in 2013.

Kittle (5,254) also surpassed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (5,236) for the third-most receiving yards by a tight end in his first six seasons.

Sunday's matchup also marked the fifth time Kittle had two or more touchdown receptions in a game. He is the first NFL tight end since 2013 to register four or more games with two or more touchdown receptions (Jimmy Graham, NO - 5 games).

Kittle's streak also is the longest by a 49ers player since Terrell Owens' streak of five games in 2002. Finally, Kittle's 11 touchdown receptions this season were the third-most in 49ers history, behind Davis (13 in both 2009 and 2013).

Though 49ers fans expected Purdy and Kittle to get along well -- especially since the former proclaimed he "loves" tight ends -- the manner by which they're succeeding definitely is eye-opening.

With Kittle trumpeting Purdy as the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, it's clear their relationship and chemistry is growing faster than ever.

49ers fans are hoping Purdy and Kittle's burgeoning relationship can be the start of something greater.

