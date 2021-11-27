49ers' George Kittle explains what he likes about Jauan Jennings

Kittle explains what he likes about teammate Jennings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Jauan Jennings has taken advantage of his opportunities in his new role as the 49ers’ No. 3 wide receiver.

While playing 95 snaps over the past two games with Mohamed Sanu out with a knee injury, Jennings has only two receptions for 7 yards.

But he is making his mark in the 49ers' running game.

Tight end George Kittle credits Jennings for his contributions in helping get the 49ers’ wide receivers up to the blocking level the team showed during their Super Bowl season.

“Consistently, 2019 I think was our best year of blocking at wide receiver just throughout the whole year,” Kittle said. “I think our last two weeks, we’ve been spectacular. Guys are being physical.

“I love seeing Jauan Jennings out there. Every time he’s in on a run play, he tries to take a guy’s head off. I love it. As a corner or safety, that’s one of the most annoying things ever — a guy in your face the whole time trying to block you.”

Jennings was such an annoyance in the 49ers’ 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that safety Rayshawn Jenkins took exception to his blocking. Jenkins threw a punch at Jennings that got him ejected from the game and gave the 49ers a first down after a failed third-down play.

“Jauan is amazing,” Kittle said. “With his scuffle last week, whatever you saw on TV, that’s who he is every day. He reminds me a little bit of (Kendrick Bourne). He’s just very authentic and true to himself every single rep. If he messes up, he says, ‘Hey, I won’t do it again,’ and he figures it out and fixes it.”

Jennings is a fun-loving presence on the 49ers — until he steps on the field. His aggressive nature was what drew the 49ers to him and prompted them to select him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“He’s awesome to have in the locker room. I’m on the other side, the complete opposite corner of him, and I hear him every single day,” Kittle said. “I like having guys like that in the locker room.

“He’s aggressive and he has that switch. He reminds me a little of Jeff Wilson. He really he does. That aggression. It’s only on the football field. But when he’s on the football field, he’s fighting for his life. And when you’re fighting for your life, you have a better chance to be successful.”

