49ers' George Kittle explains Deion Sanders tribute on TD celebration

Early in the second quarter of Sunday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams, George Kittle hauled in a dart from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and outraced several defenders to the end zone, putting San Francisco ahead 14-0.

Kittle to the 🏠 on 4th down 🙌pic.twitter.com/SKMu9Pt5zz — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 19, 2020

Following the 44-yard score, Kittle seemed to pay homage to 49ers legend Deion Sanders with his end zone celebration. Kittle joined "The Rich Eisen Show" on Monday to recap the Week 6 win, and explained why he chose to emulate Sanders following his second touchdown of the season.

"We were in the throwbacks. Got to pay a little respect," Kittle said. "Just had a little bit of fun, man. It's something about those all-white throwbacks. They get you all excited."

The 49ers indeed played in the crispy all-white uniforms, a throwback to Sanders' 1994 49ers team, which went 13-3 and blew out the then-San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Kittle and the 49ers helped get the season back on track with Sunday's win, pushing the team back to a .500 record. San Fran will look to keep the momentum going as the 49ers travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots.

