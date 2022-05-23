49ers George Kittle on expanding Tight End University | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

Justin Thomas barely remembers his first PGA Championship five years ago except for fans chanting his initials and the 7-iron he hit on the 17th that effectively won it for him. Winning anywhere is hard even for great players — Thomas had gone 14 months since his last one — so as he climbed the hill toward the 18th green during the three-hole playoff, he made sure to soak up the grand stage below the pink clubhouse at Southern Hills. “I knew it wasn't over, but I looked up and wanted to take it in because you don't know when and if it's going to happen again,” Thomas said.