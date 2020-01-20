George Kittle and the 49ers passing offense didn't have to do much Sunday, as San Francisco rolled the Green Bay Packers 37-20 to win the NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The Niners rushed for over 250 yards, highlighted by Raheem Mostert's record-setting day at Levi's Stadium.

After the victory, the 49ers' star tight end made sure to show his quarterback some love by wearing an autographed present from Jimmy Garoppolo to his postgame media availability.

It features a topless Garoppolo with a signature that includes the loving inscription, "To George."

Kittle joked after the game that he was "saving it for a special occasion."

"I was saving it for a special occasion." 😂@49ers TE @gkittle46 giving the people what they want showing off a shirtless @JimmyG_10 pic.twitter.com/Zo7Aitp8mj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 20, 2020

The budding bromance continues in Santa Clara.

49ers' George Kittle dons topless Jimmy Garoppolo shirt after NFC title win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area