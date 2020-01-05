49ers' George Kittle doesn’t win Warriors 50/50 raffle, but NFL playoffs await

With the 49ers enjoying a first-round bye this weekend, tight ends George Kittle and Levine Toilolo decided to take in the Warriors-Pistons game Saturday night at Chase Center.

While it looks like Kittle had fun at the game, the outcome of the contest and the 50/50 raffle didn't go his way.

Late in the Warriors' 111-104 loss to the Pistons, Kittle was seen checking a very long receipt. At the time, viewers were unsure what he was looking at, but the 49ers tight end told us on Twitter.

I did NOT win the 50/50 raffle — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 5, 2020

It looks like Kittle bought a lot of raffle tickets, so it's shocking that he didn't win. At this point, it's just about the only thing he's not winning.

Earlier in the game, Kittle was shown pumping up the crowd on the video board in the arena and received a huge standing ovation.

Kittle and the No. 1 seed 49ers will find out Sunday who they will play in the NFC divisional round game next Saturday.

