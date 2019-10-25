49ers' George Kittle details his favorite thing about Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers' defense has been the story of why the team has started the season 6-0 for the first time since 1990. However, the relationship between quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle has blossomed, and they're unquestionably the leaders of the offense.

Kittle and Garoppolo clearly have established a great rapport both on and off the field. Kittle is San Francisco's leading receiver with 34 catches for 376 yards, and the two also have had some fun taking in his favorite hobby earlier this season.

The Pro Bowl tight end joined "NFL Total Access" on Thursday night and spoke about how his QB has developed entering his second full season in the 49ers' system.

"My favorite thing about Jimmy was," Kittle said, "I think it was his first start against the Bears two years ago, and he came down the sideline, and he said something.

"Every single head on the entire sideline snapped toward him, whether it was defensive players, offensive players, specialists, coaches, equipment staff, trainers. Everyone turned to listen to what he had to say."

One of the main traits of a successful franchise QB is strong leadership. Garoppolo clearly has that in spades.

"He's definitely got the respect from every single person in this building," Kittle continued.

The 49ers will look to stay undefeated Sunday when they welcome Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers into Levi's Stadium.

