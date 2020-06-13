49ers' George Kittle will 'destroy' TE contract market, analyst says

George Kittle's next contract is expected to be unlike anything we've seen for a player at his position.

The 49ers and the representatives for the All-Pro tight end have been working on a deal for a while. No agreement has been reached yet, but these things take time, especially for a unique player like Kittle.

It's pretty clear that whenever Kittle does sign a new contract, it will set a new standard for the tight end market.

"I think he's going to destroy the tight end market," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Friday on 95.7 The Game (H/T 49ers Webzone). "I think you throw that out the window. Forget those numbers. I mean, Austin Hooper is the highest-paid tight end in the NFL right now, and that's not the number they're going to work off of because he just doesn't fall into that category."

Earlier this week, Jeremiah indicated that Kittle's contract extension with the 49ers could carry an annual average value close to $20 million.

On June 1, Kittle agent, Jack Bechta spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and said that his client deserves a "special contract."

"Right now, there is not a comp for George," Bechta said on the 49ers Insider Podcast. "He's unique. He's a unicorn. He's one of a kind."

The 49ers have some salary cap gymnastics to do in order to get Kittle signed, but considering what he means to the franchise, expect a deal to get done eventually.

