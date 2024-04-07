49ers’ George Kittle, Deebo Samuel make bet on Iowa vs. South Carolina national championship game

On Sunday, the sports world will turn its attention to the hardwood for the women’s college basketball national championship game.

After a thrilling tournament chalked full of emerging stars, Caitlin Clark will end her historic season with Iowa in the national championship against Kamilia Cardoso and the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.

With South Carolina and Iowa meeting in the national championship, two alums turned teammates on the San Francisco 49ers have shifted into rivals.

Before the game, former Iowa Hawkeye George Kittle and former South Carolina Gamecock Deebo Samuel traded a back-and-forth on Twitter.

In an interview with Bleacher Report during the Final Four, Samuel also revealed there will be a bet between the two for the national championship game between Iowa and South Carolina. The loser will have to wear a jersey of the winning team before a 49ers game next season.

Iowa and South Carolina will meet for the national championship on Sunday at noon PT.

