49ers' George Kittle, Dante Pettis exchange funny banter on workouts

George Kittle's brute strength was on full display throughout the 2019 season, as the 49ers' tight end flaunted his ability both to pancake defenders in the run game and truck anyone who gets in his way after the catch.

Mostert gives the 49ers the lead 🙌



George Kittle's block 😲 pic.twitter.com/zSh1pVX3de



— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 15, 2019

George Freakin' Kittle 😱😱😱pic.twitter.com/y7ywfKYM2L — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 8, 2019

Responding to a video on Twitter of Kittle working out with San Francisco offensive lineman Justin Skule, Niners fans tagged wideout Dante Pettis as someone else who needs to get in the gym with the All-Pro tight end.

Pettis, a man of the people, asked Kittle for some tips to bulk up this summer.

george i dont wanna disappoint the people, send me your offseason plan — dante (@dmainy_13) March 3, 2020

Kittle responded as only the effervescent pass-catcher would.

While Pettis might be able to add some weight to his 195-pound frame this summer, he likely won't be able to replicate the dramatic transformation Kittle underwent early in his football career.

