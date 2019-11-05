49ers' George Kittle, D.J. Jones make Pro Football Focus Team of the Week

George Kittle was hurting last Thursday in Arizona. The 49ers' star tight end missed practice Tuesday during preparation for San Francisco's Monday night matchup with Seattle after injuring his knee in a 28-25 win over the Cardinals.

The injury certainly didn't slow him down five days ago, though.

Kittle finished the night with six receptions for 79 yards and an imposing 30-yard touchdown. Pro Football Focus took notice of his huge night, too. Kittle's 91.1 overall PFF grade was the best of any tight end in the NFL, and his 93.7 overall grade for the season is the highest of any player in the league.

The third-year pro forced four missed tackles on his way to being named to PFF's Team of the Week. And he wasn't the only 49er honored by PFF.

While rookie Nick Bosa has been the talk of the 49ers' dominant defensive line, defensive tackle D.J. Jones is having a sneaky great season. The sixth-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft recorded one pressure and one defensive stop in San Francisco's win.

Jones earned a 78.5 run-defense grade and 85.0 overall grade from PFF for the week. The 24-year-old has 15 tackles this season in seven games, and his 13 solo tackles already are a career high.

The 49ers will rely on both players to remain undefeated and take down the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

