How 49ers George Kittle could be one of the all-time great tight ends

George Kittle is getting the recognition he deserves. The 2018 Pro Bowler was just named the top tight end in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

He had a sensational finale during the 48-32 loss to the Rams by breaking the NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end. With nine catches for 149 yards that day, he finished his season with 1,377 yards.

George Kittle was the top tight end in the NFL in the regular season. pic.twitter.com/VY95gTC2xZ — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 2, 2019

But did you know Kittle also produced the most yards after the catch by a tight end since PFF began grading in 2006?

And not only did that happen, but the last time a tight end had that high of a number of yards after the catch was from Rob Gronkowski ... in 2011 -- he had 656 yards that season.

That's quite the jump.

"I would imagine it's an all-time situation for Kittle, but there is no data to confirm," Gordon McGuinness of PFF told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Every year, PFF's staff grades and analyzes every play of the NFL season from beginning to end. The grading is very comprehensive and the site doesn't take this lightly.

Needless to say, the 26-year-old is really good and while we knew that, it's nice to see his report card is one worthy of putting on the refrigerator at home.