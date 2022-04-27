49ers' George Kittle compares Trey Lance to Bills QB Josh Allen

Kittle cites ceiling, size in comparing Lance to Bills' Allen originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The comparison has been made many times already amongst 49ers fans and NFL analysts, but George Kittle went on record with it.

Ever since San Francisco selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, many have attempted to find a comparison for the young signal-caller, and more often than not, it has been Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Kittle and 49ers wide receiver Mohamed Sanu joined former NFL wideout Brandon Marshall on the latest episode of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, where Kittle provided a comparison for Lance and the two discussed the differences between the 21-year-old and veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

"He reminds me the most of Josh Allen," Kittle said. "Josh Allen is an established quarterback, Trey has to prove that and do it on a football field, but I feel like he can move the chains, I feel like whether it's his feet, he's a big body he can take hits, wants to make plays. He's got a cannon of an arm, it's crazy. He could roll out to the right on the sideline and throw it diagonal like 50 yards on a line. You're like, 'Okay, yeah there's not a lot of people that can do that stuff.' Like I said, he's got an insane ceiling, that's what I'm so excited about."

From Day 1, it was clear that Lance and Garoppolo were two very different quarterbacks, each bringing something different to the table under center.

Having played with each, Sanu sees the advantages of both.

"Honestly, they're two different people," Sanu said. "They're two very different people. Jimmy is a seasoned vet, he's been around the league, was in New England under Tom [Brady]. Trey's young, he's trying to embrace the role of being this dynamic and play-making kid. But you can just see he's embracing it, but at the same time he's still having fun, he's learning, he's eager to learn. And you can see the determination in him.

"Jimmy you can see was willing with open arms to help him along the way and process not only, 'Okay, he's a guy I'm competing with, but I need to help him because I know he'll help the team in the future.' It's a different dynamic, like they both bring different things to the table, but Jimmy's presence and leadership is what made that team what it was."

Lance reportedly has been assured behind the scenes that he will be the 49ers' starting quarterback next season, although the longer that Garoppolo remains on the roster, the more likely a second-consecutive quarterback competition takes place this upcoming summer.

Regardless of which one starts at quarterback, the 49ers should be in good shape. Although, it's hard to ignore the exciting potential in Lance that Kittle compares to one of the game's elite players.

