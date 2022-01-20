49ers' George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk excited to play at Lambeau Field

Kittle and Aiyuk are excited to play at Lambeau Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From one storied rivalry to the next, the 49ers will head to frigid Lambeau Field to face the Packers in a Divisional Round clash.

Players and coaches alike understand the mystique and history behind one of the oldest NFL stadiums in the league.

The last time the 49ers traveled to Green Bay was in 2018 when Marquise Goodwin famously went shirtless during the pregame warmup. George Kittle was in his second season with the team and caught four of his six targets for 30 yards.

The 49ers lost that game 33-30 when Packers kicker Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

“Lambeau is going to be awesome,” Kittle said on Wednesday. “Historic stadium. Haven’t played there since 2018. Very excited to go there. It’s really kind of a dream come true. Looking forward to that experience, playing a night playoff game at Lambeau, zero degrees.

“What more could you ask for?”

Kittle, who spent his college years at the University of Iowa knows cold-weather games. While many have already made the weather a storyline heading into the matchup, the All-Pro believes that the heated benches and blowers on the sidelines will make it tolerable for the players while not on the field.

Brandon Aiyuk, who attended Arizona State would seem more susceptible to the cold but the second-year wideout played football in Reno, Nevada before heading to the desert. The young receiver believes that the weather is not a story at all, but the history behind the matchup does indeed move the needle.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Aiyuk said. “We’re going to a historic stadium, playing them on Saturday night, a playoff game at Lambeau vs. the Packers, Aaron Rodgers, all of them. We already know what type of game that is going to be, what the atmosphere is going to be.

“Very exciting, but like I said, football is football. I haven’t walked into a stadium yet where I’ve been struck, but I do look around and just take it all in, get excited and just stand where my feet are at and just look around, enjoy it, and then go play football.”

Aiyuk and Kittle both hope to take advantage of their time under the bright primetime lights and help advance the 49ers to another week of playoff football.

