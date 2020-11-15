49ers' game vs. Saints marks first Faithful allowed to attend in 2020

49ers-Saints is first game Faithful could attend this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sunday marked the first game the 49ers played in front of fans this season due to restrictions on mass gatherings across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic, and some 49ers fans took advantage.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome increased capacity to 6,000 fans for the New Orleans Saints' game against the 49ers, and Bay Area News Group's Cam Inman spotted 49ers fans in attendance.

Fans have not been allowed at Levi's Stadium all season due to restrictions on mass gatherings in Santa Clara County. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month that it would allow outdoor stadiums and concert venues in counties in the orange tier to open at 20 percent capacity, and the 49ers hoped they would be able to sell tickets. Santa Clara County quickly announced audiences wouldn't be allowed "anytime soon," and coronavirus cases have spiked locally -- as well as nationally -- since then. The county could be placed in the more restrictive red tier as soon as this week.

Story continues

Every other stadium the 49ers have played in prior to Week 10 was under similar restrictions. The Saints cut a deal with New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell to first allow 3,000 fans in the Superdome for a game against the Carolina Panthers last month. Attendance could increase to up to 15,000 for games in December if COVID-19 trends remain stable in the city. Fans attending are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

On Friday, the city's emergency preparedness campaign tweeted they were seeing "a concerning increase in cases" and advised residents to avoid crowds.

We're seeing a concerning increase in cases in #NOLA that go beyond university & Halloween clusters. There is a very short window of time to turn this around before needing to reinstitute restrictions. https://t.co/WWlrKNphTB pic.twitter.com/Dh9Z3JTfY0 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) November 13, 2020

⚠️Treat everyone you interact with outside of your household as if they may have #covid19. Mask up, social distance, wash hands & avoid crowds. Do it for your family & for #NewOrleans. pic.twitter.com/vu4M1MKOux — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) November 13, 2020

As of Sunday, New Orleans' seven-day rolling average of new cases (61.14) is nearly double the average of what it was then the deal for the Saints to play in front of fans was announced (35.57). The city's website warns that Orleans Parish is at risk of an outbreak.

New Orleans... When it’s getting hot in here is not a good thing. Our numbers are in ORANGE🔥💥☄️ #CrushTheCurve



NOLAReady: There have been 148 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and zero deaths reported in New Orleans since Friday. See data at https://t.co/wupNqPfAWN #MaskUpNOLA pic.twitter.com/oaD49pWY5r — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 15, 2020

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. is the only other stadium the 49ers will play in this season in which fans are allowed. The Dallas Cowboys announced nearly 32,000 fans attendend last week's game. The stadium's full listed capacity is 80,000.

If the 49ers fans in attendance traveled from California, they will need to isolate for two weeks. Newsom, as well as the Governors of Oregon and Washington, issued a travel advisory Friday calling on citizens returning to their states or visitors entering to self-quarantine for 14 days. Newsom, Gov. Kate Brown and Gov. Jay Inslee also urged against nonessential, out-of-state travel.

With over 156,000 new infections, Saturday marked the 11th straight day in which the United States has surpassed 100,000 new infections. The U.S. has more total confirmed cases (11,008,880) and more new cases over the last week (965,509) than any country in the world.