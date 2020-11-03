49ers G.M. John Lynch issues statement on trading Kwon Alexander to Saints

The New Orleans Saints made their first and maybe only move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 3 by acquiring San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander, who should add a ton of athleticism and starting experience to their defense.

And according to 49ers general manager John Lynch, Alexander is also bringing an impressive strength of character and leadership qualities with him.

“Kwon’s time with our team might not have been long but it was very impactful,” Lynch said in a statement from the team. “A tremendous teammate, his non-stop motor, ferocious play and selfless nature helped establish a standard for our locker room that will carry on. On behalf of the entire organization, I want to wish Kwon all the best and think him for all of his contributions to our team.”

It’s quite an endorsement, but it was well-earned. Alexander played a critical role in changing the 49ers defense’s mindset on defense, and he remains popular with the coaching staff despite the time he’s missed with injuries. Maybe he can pull a similar move with helping the Saints defenders get their swagger back.

List