49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk carted to locker room, questionable with leg injury

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk helped propel the San Francisco 49ers to over 200 yards rushing against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, but a leg injury late in the third quarter forced him from the game.

Juszczyk was the lead blocker for Matt Breida on a 19-yard carry with 3:10 left to play in the third quarter. Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead lowered to take on the block and collided with Juszczyk in the area of his left knee. Juszczyk walked with trainers to the bench before a brief evaluation in the medical tent. He then hopped on a cart before retreating to the locker room for further evaluation.

Juszczyk was officially declared as questionable to return with a leg injury. With a 25-point lead it seems much more likely he will not return.

Juszcyzk helped spring Breida for an 83-yard touchdown on the 49ers first offensive snap of the game. He also caught two passes for 20 yards.