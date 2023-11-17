49ers get full practice from LT Trent Williams in lead up to Bucs game

The 49ers’ practice participation report on Thursday featured a welcome sight. Left tackle Trent Williams was not only back after getting Wednesday off, but he was a full participant in Thursday’s session.

Williams did play in Week 10 after suffering an ankle injury in Week 6 that knocked him out of two games, but he was listed as questionable ahead of last week’s contest after going through only limited practices. That he got through Week 10 without any setbacks and was a full participant in his first Week 11 practice is a good indicator that he’ll be ready to suit up at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Other than that change the 49ers’ participation report was unchanged from Wednesday to Thursday.

Offensive linemen Aaron Banks (toe) and Nick Zakelj (biceps) are both still out since Zakelj hasn’t officially been placed on IR.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) and right tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle, knee) were both limited again.

Defensive end Robert Beal (hamstring), cornerback Darrell Luter (knee) and CB Samuel Womack (knee) are all still full participants while working their way back from injured lists.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire