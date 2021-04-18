49ers free agents who still haven’t signed
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The San Francisco 49ers made it a priority to retain all of their top free agents. While they re-signed a slew of starters and contributors, their free agency class was too vast to realistically re-sign a majority of those players, even with an offseason where teams didn’t have a ton of money to spend.
Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk and K’Waun Williams are among those who rejoined the 49ers. Kendrick Bourne and Ahkello Witherspoon were part of the group that landed deals with other clubs.
Here’s the list of 49ers free agents who still don’t have a team:
CB Richard Sherman
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
DE Ronald Blair
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
OL Ben Garland
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
LB Mark Nzeocha
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
DE Ezekiel Ansah
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
OL Tom Compton
(AP Photo/Brett Duke)
RB Jerick McKinnon
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
CB Jamar Taylor
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
OL Tony Bergstrom
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
TE Jordan Reed
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
DE Dion Jordan
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
OL Hroniss Grasu
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
LB Joe Walker
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
QB Nick Mullens
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
WR Trent Taylor
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
WR Chris Thompson
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
WR Shawn Poindexter
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
1
1