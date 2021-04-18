49ers free agents who still haven’t signed

The San Francisco 49ers made it a priority to retain all of their top free agents. While they re-signed a slew of starters and contributors, their free agency class was too vast to realistically re-sign a majority of those players, even with an offseason where teams didn’t have a ton of money to spend.

Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk and K’Waun Williams are among those who rejoined the 49ers. Kendrick Bourne and Ahkello Witherspoon were part of the group that landed deals with other clubs.

Here’s the list of 49ers free agents who still don’t have a team:

CB Richard Sherman

DE Ronald Blair

OL Ben Garland

LB Mark Nzeocha

DE Ezekiel Ansah

OL Tom Compton

RB Jerick McKinnon

CB Jamar Taylor

OL Tony Bergstrom

TE Jordan Reed

DE Dion Jordan

OL Hroniss Grasu

LB Joe Walker

QB Nick Mullens

WR Trent Taylor

WR Chris Thompson

WR Shawn Poindexter

