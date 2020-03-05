49ers free agents: Re-signing Emmanuel Sanders means one fewer unknown

Editor's note: Over the next two weeks, we will examine the 49ers' top 10 scheduled free agents. For each player, we will provide reasons why the 49ers should bring him back and reasons why they should not, followed by a final determination.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR

The 49ers went after wide receivers Mohammed Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders at the trade deadline in October and came away with Sanders. The 49ers gave up a third- and a fourth-round draft pick to acquire Sanders and a fifth-round pick from the Denver Broncos.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In 10 regular-season games, Sanders caught 36 of the 53 passes Jimmy Garoppolo intended for him. He had 502 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

In the second half of the season, the 49ers went primarily with the three receivers -- Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne -- who separated themselves from the other receivers on the roster.

Reasons to bring him back

Sanders is quick to point out that he is not some relic. He proved he still can play some pretty good football. He turns 33 in two weeks, but he still can run and get open. In fact, he split a double-team to get a step on the Kansas City Chiefs' secondary in the closing minute of Super Bowl LIV, but Garoppolo overthrew him on what could have been the game-winning touchdown.

Samuel is, obviously, a keeper and figures to be the 49ers' top wide receiver in 2020. The 49ers cannot allow Bourne to get away as a restricted free agent. After that, the 49ers have a bunch of unknowns.

Dante Pettis fell off the face of the earth in the second half of the season after entering the year with the club expecting big things from him. Richie James caught just six passes all season. The 49ers are hopeful Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd can make significant contributions after missing all of last season with injuries.

Therefore, the return of Sanders would give the 49ers' receiving corps a proven player and one fewer question mark.

Story continues

Reasons he does not return

It's a matter of making the best use of their cap dollars at this point. The 49ers have to spend big to retain DeForest Buckner and George Kittle beyond their rookie contracts. Arik Armstead ranks as a priority, too.

Sanders made a big contribution during his time with the club, but the 49ers already have a group of young receivers who can pick up the slack -- if everyone is healthy.

Moreover, this draft is stacked with wide receivers. Whether they use their pick at No. 31 or trade back to accumulate selections on Day 2, the 49ers undoubtedly will have options to add to their depth and competition.

[RELATED: Brady-Garoppolo rumors based on speculation, not 49ers' interest]

Final verdict

The 49ers want to bring back Sanders, of course. But the team is at a stage now where general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan simply cannot afford to bring back everyone.

Difficult decisions must be made across the board, and it seems unrealistic the 49ers can sign Sanders to a deal in the range of $10 million in annual pay. That money is better spent going to other positions on younger, ascending players.

Sanders loved his time with the club, and he was a very popular teammate. But he probably would have to accept far less than his market value in order for the 49ers to bring him back.

The 49ers knew they were getting Sanders for only the remainder of the season when they acquired him in October. Because the club does not expect to be active on the free-agent market, the 49ers could receiver a compensatory selection in 2021 if Sanders were to sign elsewhere.

49ers free agents: Re-signing Emmanuel Sanders means one fewer unknown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area