49ers free agents: Sheldon Day could receive attention on open market

Sheldon Day, DT

Nose tackle Sheldon Day appeared in all 16 games and moved into the 49ers' starting lineup when D.J. Jones was placed on season-ending injured reserve late in the season.

In addition to two starts at the end of the regular season, Day also started each of the 49ers' three postseason games, including Super Bowl LIV. He played 42 snaps in the Super Bowl and made one tackle.

Day, 25, is a four-year veteran who is scheduled for unrestricted free agency.

Reasons to bring him back

Day saw a lot of playing time down the stretch of the season and did his job as the 49ers' nose tackle in base situations. Day's main responsibilities were as a run defender, and the 49ers allowed just 3.9 yards rushing in the postseason against Minnesota, Green Bay and Kansas City.

Reasons he does not return

D.J. Jones is the starter. Day is solely a backup player with the 49ers. If another team offers him a multi-year contract, it seems unrealistic the 49ers would extend very far to retain him.

Day could receive some attention on the open market, which would likely mean he will be playing elsewhere next season.

The 49ers have a number of players, including Jullian Taylor, Kentavius Street and Kevin Givens, who can serve roles as backup defensive tackles. The 49ers could also look to bring in a late draft pick and undrafted free agents to compete for backup spots.

Final verdict

The 49ers are not likely to make a competitive offer to Day at the outset of the free-agent signing period. Therefore, Day appears likely to sign elsewhere, if another team gives him a reasonable contract proposal.

