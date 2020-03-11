49ers free agents: Elijah Lee unlikely to get RFA tender, could return

Editor's note: This week we conclude a series in which we will examine the 49ers' top 10 scheduled free agents. For each player, we will provide reasons why the 49ers should bring him back and reasons why they should not, followed by a final determination.

Elijah Lee, LB

Linebacker Elijah Lee appeared in 30 games in 2017 and '18 and started five times. He was among the 49ers' final cuts before the start of the 2019 regular season but was brought back to the active roster after Kwon Alexander's midseason injury.

Upon his promotion from the practice squad, Lee appeared in every game as a special-teams contributor and started one game at strong-side linebacker.

He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent.

Reasons to bring him back

Lee is a dependable backup player who the 49ers activated for the three postseason games, including the Super Bowl, ahead of talented rookie Azeez Al-Shaair.

Lee played 20 snaps on special teams in Super Bowl LIV, and registered one tackle. He did not play any snaps on defense.

Reasons he does not return

The 49ers are set with the starting linebackers between Fred Warner, Kwon Alexander and Dre Greenlaw. A year ago, they signed Al-Shaair as an undrafted rookie, and he earned a spot on the team from Week 1.

Backup linebacker is a spot where teams can often shave some costs and go with young prospects to place on special teams while also developing for the future.

Final verdict

Lee is a restricted free agent. The projected low-level tender for a restricted free agent is $2.144 million, according to OverTheCap.com. That is too costly for Lee. The 49ers will not give him a qualifying offer, which would then make him free to sign with any team once free agency opens next week.

But the 49ers will not close the door on re-signing Lee at a minimum salary. If Lee does not get a better offer elsewhere, the 49ers would be willing to bring him back to compete for a spot on the 2020 roster.

