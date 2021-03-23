49ers free-agent QB Nick Mullens shows progress in elbow rehabilitation

49ers free-agent QB Mullens showing progress in elbow rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Free-agent quarterback Nick Mullens appears to be making good progress 2 1/2 months after undergoing surgery to repair an elbow ligament on his throwing arm.

Dr. Kevin Wilk, associate clinical director for Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, posted video Tuesday of Mullens’ rehabilitation work on social media.

Mullens sustained a season-ending elbow injury late in the 49ers’ 41-33 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 20. He underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament.

“(Mullens) has begun his football throwing progression from plyometrics to now throwing a half(-sized) football at 50-60% intensity,” Dr. Wilks wrote.

“We will gradually increase his throws, intensity, number of throws (and) distance before starting (to throw with) a regulation football.”

Mullens is an unrestricted free agent after the 49ers declined to tender him as a restricted free agent. The 49ers have kept the door open for Mullens’ return.

In three seasons with the 49ers, Mullens has appeared in 19 games with 16 starts. He completed 387 of 600 pass attempts (64.5 percent) for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Behind presumptive starter Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have only Josh Rosen and Josh Johnson under contract for the 2021 season. The 49ers are looking to upgrade their backup quarterback position. The club visited last week with veteran Joe Flacco.

