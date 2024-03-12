49ers free agency tracker: Players who reportedly will stay, go, arrive

The NFL offseason officially is underway, with the start of the league's negotiation period Monday bringing plenty of free-agency news.

The 49ers saw several players reportedly leave for other teams, while welcoming others to the friendly confines of the Bay Area in their hunt for a sixth Super Bowl victory.

Here are the players who reportedly are staying, leaving or arriving on the 49ers thus far:

Staying

QB Brandon Allen (one-year extension; no financial terms reported)

Guard Ben Bartch (one-year extension; no financial terms reported)

Going

DT Javon Kinlaw to the New York Jets (one-year contract; no financial terms reported)

TE Charlie Woerner to the Atlanta Falcons (three-year, $12 million contract)

QB Sam Darnold to the Minnesota Vikings (one-year, $10 million contract)

CB Isaiah Oliver to the New York Jets (one-year contract; no financial terms reported)

Arriving

DE Leonard Floyd from the Buffalo Bills (two-year, $20 million contract)

DE Yeter Gross-Matos from the Carolina Panthers (two-year, $18 million contract)

Restricted free agents

WR Jauan Jennings (second-round tender as RFA)

49ers’ remaining free agents

DE Chase Young

WR Chris Conley

DE Clelin Ferrell

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

OL Jon Feliciano

DT Kevin Givens

Safety Logan Ryan

OT Matt Pryor

LB Oren Burks

DE Randy Gregory

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

TE Ross Dwelley

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

Safety Tashaun Gipson

