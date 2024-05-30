49ers' Fred Warner and Wife Sydney Embrace Parenthood with New Initiative: 'You Learn So Much So Fast' (Exclusive)

The All-Pro linebacker and the "Bachelor" alum welcomed son Beau Anthony in March

Courtesy Fred and Sydney Warner Fred and Sydney Warner

After becoming first-time parents earlier this year, Fred and Sydney Warner are doing their best to nurture their little one, not to mention the world.

The San Francisco 49ers linebacker and his Bachelor alum wife share two-month-old Beau Anthony — and a desire to “raise awareness” about childhood malnutrition, they tell PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

“Before we had a baby, we really didn't know anything about what to do, but then you get thrown into it and you learn so much so fast,” Sydney, 29, tells PEOPLE. “And with that comes how to feed your baby, how to help him grow as strong as he possibly can to keep him healthy, and nutrition is a big part of that.”

That’s why the couple teamed up with Abbott and Real Madrid in a new campaign to tackle the topic.

Courtesy Fred and Sydney Warner Fred Warner with Beau

“One in three people in the world are suffering from malnutrition, so that's a huge amount of people, and we want to use our platform and our new journey as parents to raise awareness for this and just do what we can,” Sydney says.

For Fred, the initiative also gives him an opportunity to focus on something away from football, months after the seven-year pro and his team suffered a heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The BYU grad, 27, drew attention for his emotional response after fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles coming off the sideline during the game.

Following his teammate’s injury, Warner was seen kneeling and bowing his head on the sideline.

“Yeah, those were real feelings,” Warner recalls. “In the moment, I was just going through whatever was natural when you lose a brother out there, especially one that I'm as close to Dre as anybody that I've ever played with, and so my heart just hurt for him in that moment, knowing what was ahead for him and obviously losing it for that game, especially because of the game that he was having.”

Warner continues, “He was having such a great game. That game was going to help us win a championship, but it was what it was and Dre's doing great. His mindset's been awesome about it and he'll be back better than ever.”

Earlier this month, the bond between the two was on full display after Warner presented Greenlaw with the Dwight Clark Legacy Award, an honor the California native won the previous year, and one which is given to someone who is both an outstanding teammate and a community leader.

As for the newest member of the Warner community, little Beau Anthony is a “really good baby” who — so far — has been allowing mom and dad not to lose too much sleep.

“We're just happy we've got a healthy baby,” Sydney says. “And now we want to make sure there's other healthy babies out there too.”



