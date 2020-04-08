49ers' Fred Warner using Super Bowl loss as offseason training motivation

Fred Warner played about as well as you could ask for in the 49ers' devastating 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The second-year pro recorded seven tackles -- one for loss -- one pass defensed and intercepted star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

San Francisco came up short after blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and Warner hasn't forgotten that day for one second. The young linebacker is on a mission for revenge as he enters his third season with the 49ers.

"I've been able to use that as fuel all throughout this training period," Warner said Tuesday on KNBR's "Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Show." "I know it's obviously a unique time, but still being able to use that go better. I think it's only gonna help us from here on out having that taste in our mouth."

While the sports world is on pause during the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL still is operating like it's business as usual. Free agency went on without a blip and the NFL draft still is scheduled for later this month, though it will be held virtually.

President Donald Trump somehow said the NFL season should start on time despite the coronavirus pandemic. California Governor Gavin Newsome doesn't anticipate that to be the case.

Either way, Warner is making sure he still is in shape while in Orange County this offseason.

"At this point, it's kind of just being as creative as you can," Warner said, "I think the biggest thing is making sure you're staying in condition and I think the best way to do that is honestly just running -- running up hills, any grass hills I can find. It's crazy this is the type of things we gotta do right now, but you gotta do what you gotta do.

"At the end of the day, we're still gonna be expected to show up and be in shape whenever we get the call that everything's good to go."

