49ers' Fred Warner taking on vocal leadership role in second season

Transitioning to the NFL is hard for some rookies.

They don't know how to pace themselves both in the build-up to season and in the build-up to each individual game. The thought process often is that slow build, gradually increasing your intensity each day until the moment you take the field that week.

49ers second-year linebacker Fred Warner doesn't buy that theory though.

In episode three of the 49ers' documentary series "Brick by Brick," Warner can be seen and heard giving advice during the first days of training camp, He's become a vocal leader as he enters his second season, and he makes it known the proper way to get yourself ready is to work as hard as you can from the jump, that way it's easy to find the proper level when the moment comes.

