49ers' Fred Warner shares hilariously candid Nick Bosa impression

Warner shares hilarious Bosa impression after 49ers practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Every week around the NFL, defensive players try to do their best on-field impression of pass-rushing phenom Nick Bosa.

Few can.

But on Thursday afternoon in Minnesota, 49ers teammate Fred Warner unveiled a perfect off-the-field imitation of the 24-year-old star.

Referencing Bosa's comments from Wednesday that rookie cornerback Sam Womack is constantly on his phone, Warner pretended to be Bosa taking a call.

— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 18, 2022

"Oh, I'm so good at rushing," Warner said, impersonating Bosa. "I like sacks."

Coming off a season in which Bosa racked up 15.5 sacks, Warner's impression was pretty darn accurate.

Warner, Bosa, and the 49ers wrapped up their final joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. The team will face the Vikings in their second preseason test, Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

