How 49ers' Fred Warner reacted to Tony Romo's 'best linebacker' praise

How Warner felt about Romo praising him as best linebacker

Fred Warner is the glue that holds the 49ers' defense together, and his top-level play drew the attention of CBS analyst Tony Romo during the 49ers' 33-6 beat down of the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"[He] does so many things at a high level. The linebacker, that's the best linebacker in ball right there," Romo said Sunday.

That praise from Romo meant a lot to Warner who has worked hard at improving his game since coming into the NFL three years ago out of BYU.

"When I saw it, it was for sure flattering, 100 percent," Warner told reporters Wednesday. "Ever since coming into the league, throughout that whole draft process, you are always being told what you can't do. And I get drafted to the perfect team, perfect coaching staff, perfect locker room, where I'm able to grow and develop my game into where it's at now. In this league, everything you've done in the past doesn't matter, it's all about what you are doing going forward. So I'm just trying to prove myself week in and week out and I get another opportunity to do that this week against one of the best offenses in the league."

Warner has been fantastic so far this season, totaling 57 tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions through the 49ers' first seven games.

Warner has been one of the rare constants for a 49ers defense that been ravaged by the injury bug all season. The young linebacker has kept the 49ers' defense in the right place and on schedule and now has them at 4-3 and in position to make a push for the NFC West title.

On Sunday, Warner and the 49ers' defense will face their toughest test of the season when they try and slow down Russell Wilson and the division-leading Seahawks.

