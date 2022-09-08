49ers' Fred Warner preparing for 'very talented' Justin Fields' rare ability

Warner, 49ers' defense look to contain Fields' playmaking originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If the 49ers are to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field, they'll need to contain Justin Fields.

The Bears' second-year quarterback will face off against fellow 2021 first-round draft pick Trey Lance in a battle between two young up-and-coming stars, each looking to prove themselves in their second seasons.

In the 49ers' 33-22 win over the Bears in Week 7 last season, Fields started while Lance could only watch from the sidelines as the backup to then-starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Fields completed 19-of-27 passes through the air for 175 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries.

In speaking with reporters after practice on Wednesday, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner praised Fields' explosive game on the ground last season and explained why the defense needs to do a better job this time around.

"Justin is very talented and he got a lot of yards on the ground against us," Warner said. "Just guys being out of gap and some of it was just him making a play. That's the thing that he's got to his advantage, is the ability to make a play when they need it. When you have [4.40 40-yards dash] speed and can pick up yards with your feet or extend plays, that's a big thing we gotta be on top of."

Fields no longer will be the only dual-threat quarterback on the field when the two teams face off again on Sunday, as Lance provides just as much, if not more, ability on the ground than Fields.

Sunday's game likely will be the first of many matchups to come between the two young quarterbacks.

