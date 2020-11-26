How 49ers' Fred Warner plans to be at top of his game after bye week

49ers' Warner plans to be at the top of his game after bye originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fred Warner is playing at an All-Pro level, according to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and many others.

But the 49ers middle linebacker did not reach his own level of expectation on the Sunday before the bye week in a 27-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

While many of his teammates have been relegated to the sideline due to injuries, Warner has never missed a game in his three-year NFL career. He said he places a major emphasis on doing all he can to remain strong and fresh through the course of a grueling season. And that becomes even more of a focus during the late stages of a season.

"I feel like I got to do a great job of taking care of my body," Warner said Wednesday. "I felt a little out of it this past game, wasn't able to play to the best of my ability. That's completely on me. I feel like I got to give it all for my team, and that's what I'm capable and willing to do for the rest of this season."

Warner was credited with five tackles against the Saints. But he also missed two tackles and gave up a touchdown while in pass coverage against Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

The bye week allowed Warner with an opportunity to clear his mind, rest his body and reset his goals and expectations for the final six regular-season games, beginning with the Week 12 game Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams.

Warner is eligible to negotiate a multi-year contract extension after this season. He and the 49ers will likely make a serious push to reach an agreement on a lucrative contract before Warner steps on the field for the 2021 season.

But, first things first, Warner said he has his sights set on finishing this season at the top of his game.

"I'm looking forward to improving in all facets of my game," Warner said. "Tackling, making sure I'm being a sure tackler, and knocking guys back; getting takeaways when I can; making sure I'm taking advantage of those opportunities when they present themselves; and just being a leader for this football team.

"Regardless of the situation, making sure I'm steady in my preparation and the way I come to work every day. And as long as I do those things, I'll be all right."