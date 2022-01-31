49ers' Fred Warner not flagged for questionable hit to Matthew Stafford's head

Warner not flagged for questionable hit to Stafford's head originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Linebacker Fred Warner wasn't flagged for a hit to the head of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The play happened midway through the first quarter after 49ers safety Jimmie Ward intercepted Stafford's pass in the end zone.

As Ward ran the ball out, Warner hit an unsuspecting Stafford, sending him to the ground.

JIMMIE WARD PICKS IT OFF ðŸ‘pic.twitter.com/CnZFoem1Wd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 30, 2022

Stafford got laid out lol pic.twitter.com/RBcEnbmwOT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 31, 2022

Warner should have been called for a personal foul penalty, but the referees clearly missed the hit while all the attention was on Ward.

The 49ers started the next possession on their own 23-yard line, but would have started further back if Warner had been flagged for the hit.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers weren't able to take advantage of the missed call as they moved the ball to the Rams' 40-yard line, but ultimately punted.

