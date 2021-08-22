49ers' Fred Warner No. 21 on NFL Top 100 list by players

49ers LB Warner No. 21 on NFL Top 100 list by players originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Making one of the more sizable jumps among this year's group, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner checks in at No. 21 on the NFL Top 100 list, as chosen by players from across the league.

Making plays in the middle of the @49ers defense 💪



LB @fred_warner comes in at 21 on the #NFLTop100!

Jumping all the way up from 70th on the list ahead of the 2020 season, Warner firmly has established himself as one of, if not the best linebacker in the NFL.

In a season where the 49ers were gutted by injuries across the roster, Warner started all 16 games and set career-highs in interceptions (two) fumble recoveries (two) and combined tackles (125).

Warner was a unanimous First-Team All-Pro and was named to his first Pro Bowl, and finished ahead of fellow top linebackers Bobby Wagner, Darius Leonard and Devin White in this year's Top 100.

Seattle Seahawks fans also could be a bit salty as Warner checked in one spot ahead of star wideout DK Metcalf, and 10 spots ahead of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Warner joins Trent Williams (42), George Kittle (50) and Kyle Juszczyk (97) as 49ers on the 2021 edition of the Top 100.

Given who already has been announced, those four names likely comprise the entirety of the 49ers' representation on this year's list. Coming off a 6-10 season, the 49ers have a chance to prove themselves as a contender if the core can stay healthy and productive throughout the year.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers have a bit more representation this time next year when the list is rolled out ahead of the 2022 season.

