49ers' Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw look ready for 2021 NFL season

49ers LBs Warner, Greenlaw look ready for 2021 season

It has been 140 days since the 49ers last took the field for a game, and linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw appear to be eager to for some contact. The two recently were going through a boxing workout together and filming each other as 49ers offseason training activities are set to begin Monday.

All Pro Fred getting his boxing workout in while Dre Greenlaw films and gives Fred support. 🥊 #49ers pic.twitter.com/vVfP4kFnJN — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 22, 2021

Dre Greenlaw getting his workout in while Fred films lol pic.twitter.com/z39uoYCNV5 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 22, 2021

Warner and Greenlaw will need to be in top form when the 2021 NFL season rolls around, as the two provide the backbone of the 49ers' defense. New defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans formerly was the duo's position coach, and will be reliant on his two young standouts to both make plays in the run game and cover the middle of the field against the high-flying passing attacks across the NFC.

As he enters the final year of his rookie contract, Warner should be primed for a lucrative extension offer from the 49ers at some point this offseason. Warner was a first-team All-Pro in 2020, and is considered the NFL's best middle linebacker by the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

Greenlaw has been second on the 49ers in tackles behind Warner in each of his first two NFL seasons, and the former fifth-round draft pick looks to have developed a tight bond with his fellow linebacker.

After injuries derailed the 2020 campaign for the 49ers, this team is preparing for a revenge tour hoping to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Warner and Greenlaw will be critical pieces to bringing the 49ers' defense back among the league's best units.

