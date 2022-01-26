49ers' Fred Warner describes DeMeco Ryans' 'unreal' defensive calls

49ers' Warner describes Ryans' 'unreal' defensive calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ winning defensive formula generally consists of a disruptive four-man pass rush and seven players in pass coverage on important downs.

But defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has shown a willingness to mix it up at some of the most crucial times of the season.

“That’s solely on DeMeco,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said Wednesday. “And he has been just tremendous. The way he has called games, especially in this late part in the season, I mean, it’s unreal.”

Ryan called a seven-man blitz on a fourth-and-11 play late in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs. Safety Jimmie Ward pressured Dak Prescott into a desperation throw deep down the field that fell incomplete.

Ryans dialed up a six-man pressure on Aaron Rodgers’ final pass attempt on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Rodgers threw deep for Davante Adams, whom Talanoa Hufanga and Dontae Johnson had sandwiched in coverage deep down the field.

“You build so much trust in a coach when in tough moments, in clutch moments and tight games like that, and sometimes you just got to take chances,” Warner said. “And when it turns out like that, it builds so much confidence in your coach and you want to play that much harder for him.”

Ryans had a remarkable first season as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. The 49ers ranked third-best in the NFL in total defense.

With nine head-coaching jobs currently available, Ryans, 37, is a solid candidate for one of the NFL’s top jobs. He interviewed on Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings’ opening. The Las Vegas Raiders are also interested in speaking with him about their opening.

Ryans’ candidacy for the Vikings job might have gotten a boost on Wednesday with reports the organization reached an agreement to hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager.

Adofo-Mensah and Ryans overlapped for three seasons with the 49ers. Adofo-Mensah was the 49ers’ director of football research and development before going to the Cleveland Browns the past two seasons as vice president of football operations.

