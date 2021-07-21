Fred Warner has secured his bag.

According to multiple reports, the All-Pro inside linebacker has agreed to terms with the 49ers on a five-year contract extension through 2026. The deal is worth $95 million with $40.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league.

The 70th overall pick in the third round back in 2018, Warner was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He’s started every game for San Francisco since he was drafted, recording at least 118 total tackles in each of his first three years.

Warner was named to the Pro Bowl and received first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in 2020. He recorded 125 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven QB hits, a sack, three passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions last year.

Warner is a critical piece for a 49ers defense that was ravaged by injuries a season ago. The unit finished No. 5 in yards allowed, which is part of why former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh landed as Jets head coach. Now with DeMeco Ryans as DC and Nick Bosa expected back from his torn ACL, Warner has a chance to once again thrive in 2021.

49ers, Fred Warner agree to five-year contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk