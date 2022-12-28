49ers' Fred Warner accomplishes rare feat with fifth 100-tackle season

Warner accomplishes rare feat with fifth 100-tackle season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fred Warner put together a performance against the Washington Commanders on Saturday to remind everyone why he's heading to his second Pro Bowl.

The 26-year-old recorded a team-high and 2022 NFL season-high 13 tackles in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Commanders at Levi's Stadium.

Additionally, Warner reached an incredible feat by recording 100 or more tackles in a single season for the fifth consecutive season to start his NFL career (2018-22). The 49ers' defensive star also became the fifth NFL player since 2010 to regis­ter 100 or more tackles in each of his first five seasons.

Warner joins the exclusive club that includes Roquan Smith (2018-22 with the Chicago Bears), Telvin Smith (2014-18 with the Jacksonville Jaguars), Bob­by Wagner (2012-16 with the Seattle Seahawks) and Luke Kuechly (2012-16 with the Carolina Panthers) to record 100 or more tackles in each of his first five seasons.

Since being selected No. 70 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers, the 6-foot-3 defender has 615 career tackles, with a career-high 137 coming last season. With 111 tackles through 15 games this season, Warner needs 27 tackles over the 49ers' final two regular-season games to set a new career high.

While Nick Bosa is the star of the 49ers' defense and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, considering his NFL-leading 17.5 sacks, Warner is a major part of why San Francisco has one of the most feared defensive units in the NFL.

