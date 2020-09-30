49ers work out four long snappers after Kyle Nelson struggles vs. Giants

49ers long snapper Kyle Nelson in Sunday’s win over the Giants had some issues getting snaps to holder Mitch Wishnowsky. His struggles only wound up costing San Francisco one point, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s not something the club will take lightly.

In response to Nelson’s performance, the 49ers on Tuesday had in four long snappers for workouts, including Andrew DePaola, Taybor Pepper, Garrison Sanborn and Drew Scott according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Sanborn spent three games with the 49ers last season. He was one of three long snappers the team used while Nelson was suspended for the first six games.

There’s no guarantee the club moves on from Nelson, who they liked enough to sign to a four-year extension last offseason. However, if he’s unable to fix whatever issue led to his poor snapping Sunday, they certainly won’t hesitate to go a different direction at the position.

