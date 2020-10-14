49ers are forcing Rams to make a uniform change in Week 6

Before the season began, the Los Angeles Rams released a schedule to let fans know when they would wear each of their new uniforms. It was an even split of eight games with royal jerseys and eight with the new “bone” color, but the 49ers are forcing the Rams to make a wardrobe change in Week 6.

The Rams had previously said they would wear their bone uniforms against San Francisco this week, but the 49ers aren’t going to let that happen, apparently. Kicker Robbie Gould tweeted this week that he can’t wait to wear San Francisco’s all-white throwbacks, which would be far too similar to the Rams’ off-white threads.

And as the home team, the 49ers get first pick of which uniform they want to wear.

Can’t wait to rock these throwback uniforms this week! What’s your favorite uniform combo the @49ers have ever worn during a game? pic.twitter.com/Xip97jUJ28 — Robbie Gould (@RobbieGould09) October 13, 2020





Assuming Gould is right and the 49ers will wear their throwbacks, the Rams would be forced to change to either their all-royal or royal and yellow combination for Sunday night.

Are the 49ers superstitious after learning that the Rams are 3-0 in their bone uniforms? Who’s to say, but they might be a little ‘stitious. Or are they just trying to play with their division rival’s head after trolling the Rams on the day they revealed their new uniforms?

Regardless of the reasoning behind San Francisco’s uniform choice, we’re in for a treat on Sunday night when these two teams square off in prime time. Hopefully the Rams choose to go with their royal and yellow combination, which looked great against the Giants in Week 4.