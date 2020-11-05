49ers forced out of usual routine night before game against Packers

COVID forces 49ers out of usual routine ahead of Packers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just when the 49ers thought it couldn’t get any worse, three additional players were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Wednesday night and will not play in Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Left tackle Trent Williams and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel were all deemed as having close contact with Kendrick Bourne, who the 49ers announced had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday morning. Due to NFL protocols, all three players are prohibited from being at the team facility or participating in team activities until they have two negative tests in a two-day span.

According to Bourne’s agent, his client is symptom-free and self-quarantining at home. Williams, Aiyuk and Samuel also must self-quarantine until they satisfy the testing protocols.

Samuel already had been ruled out for Thursday's game with a hamstring injury, but losing both Aiyuk and Willams are huge blows to an already depleted roster.

There have been no other positive tests at the 49ers facility, so the remaining healthy players will participate in a walkthrough at Levi’s Stadium on Wednesday night. They are required to wear masks and will not be allowed in the locker room.

Players, coaches and staff also won't be able to follow their usual schedule of staying in a team-sanctioned hotel the night before a game. Because the 49ers are the home team, all team personnel will remain at their own residences through Wednesday night.

The 49ers have not had any players on the COVID-19/reserve list since August. Richie James Jr., Jeff Wilson and Fred Warner all missed time during training camp but no players have been out since the season started.

Prior to Thursday’s contest against the Packers, players, coaches and staff from both teams will get tested again. Barring more positive test results, the game is still set to kick off at 5:20 p.m. PT.

