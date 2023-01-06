49ers focused on beating Cardinals, not NFC’s No. 1 seed, Kyle Shanahan says

Shanahan wants 49ers focused on Cards, not NFC’s No. 1 seed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are taking it one week at a time, even with the 2022 NFL season concluding.

Although the 49ers are in play for the NFC's No. 1 seed, coach Kyle Shanahan insists the team is focused on their Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

"We'll see how it plays out, and we'll see what the situation is, and I know one thing: We would love to be the one seed, but right now, we got the two seed, and we want to make sure we at least stay the two seed," Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. "In order to do that, we need to win.

"To me, there's only one thing that guys should be worried about, and our team should be talking about and that is beating Arizona."

Although the 49ers are in a prime position heading into the final week of the season, Shanahan wants to keep attention on the task at hand instead of focusing on what other teams are doing at that particular moment.

As such, the 49ers coach shared that he hasn't assigned anyone to work on possible first-round matchups.

"I might have peaked at a couple other teams yesterday, but you do that for a little bit," Shanahan explained. "It was nice to give the players Monday off because it gave us a little bit more time, and we used that for looking at a couple things, but we'll get to that Sunday night."

Shanahan concluded that he won't be watching the scoreboard and will be focused on the Cardinals game.

"No, I don't really like people doing that," he said. "I might look at the scoreboard here and there for replay and fall into the score, but we'll see."

For Shanahan to focus so heavily on San Francisco's matchup with the Cardinals make sense.

In order for the 49ers to nab the No. 1 seed and a bye, San Francisco would have to beat Arizona and the Philadelphia Eagles would have to lose to the New York Giants.

Story continues

Getting an extra week to rest, especially with the number of injuries the 49ers have had to deal with this season, is crucial and should be added fuel for the team to perform against the Cardinals.

If everything falls into place, the 49ers' could be in an optimal position come playoff time.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast