The 49ers take Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 30th pick in the NFL draft

FILE - Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. The former Florida standout is one of nearly a dozen receivers expected to be selected in the first two rounds of the draft beginning Thursday night. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

San Francisco took Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 30th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night to give the 49ers possible insurance if they can't sign Brandon Aiyuk to a long-term deal.

Pearsall had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season at Florida and gives the Niners a possible option as a slot receiver. Pearsall was known for some highlight-reel catches during his time in college and now is the latest potential playmaker added to a dynamic offense that made it to the Super Bowl last season.

This was the first time the Niners had a pick in the first round since 2021 when they drafted quarterback Trey Lance third overall. San Francisco traded their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to move up nine spots that year to take Lance, who started only four games for the 49ers before being traded to Dallas last August.

San Francisco held on to both of its star receivers, Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, for now despite speculation that they might be willing to trade one of them to move up in the draft. The Niners still need to sign Aiyuk to a long-term deal as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

