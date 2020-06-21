Over the last decade, the best 49ers teams have been led by their superb defenses.

Names like Patrick Willis, NaVorro Bowman, Justin Smith, Richard Sherman, Nick Bosa and a whole cast of stars have dominated that side of the ball when the Niners were one the NFC's best teams.

Yet while the 49ers this last season were tremendous on offense, led by mastermind Kyle Shanahan, some of their best offensive seasons from the skill positions came earlier in the decade when the defense was getting all the recognition.



Let's rank the top offensive seasons for the 49ers skill positions from 2010-2019.





49ers' five best statistical offensive seasons by position since 2010 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area