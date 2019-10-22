A veteran wide receiver who has a history with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is moving to one of the NFL's two unbeaten teams.

The New England Patriots on Tuesday acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick.

Sanu, 30, is in his eighth NFL season. He has 33 receptions for 313 yards in seven games this season. His best year came last season when he caught 66 passes for 838 yards and four touchdowns with the Falcons.

With a week before the NFL's trade deadline, Sanu was one among a handful or more wide receivers around the league that is available in a deal. Sanu is signed through next season.

Some of the other options, as talked about on The 49ers Insider Podcast, have contracts that expire at the end of this season -- so the 49ers would be getting only a half-year rental.

The 49ers do not have a second-round pick in next year's draft. The club would not be expected to pay a big price for such players as Denver's Emmanuel Sanders or Cincinnati's A.J. Green because both are scheduled to be free agents at the end of the season.

Sanders, 32, has 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in Rich Scangarello's offense. Scangarello served as quarterbacks coach on Shanahan's staff with the 49ers the past two seasons.

Green, 31, is an immensely talented player who has not suited up for a game this season due to an ankle injury. It's not known when he will be available to play this season. He has six 1,000 yard seasons in his career.

Other receivers who could be available are Minnesota's Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen of the Chargers, Chicago's Taylor Gabriel and Miami's DeVante Parker.

Diggs probably is the least-likely to change teams after signing a five-year, $72 million extension last year. In the past two weeks, he has 309 yards receiving a three touchdowns, and the 5-2 Vikings are in the thick of the NFC playoff picture.

NFL trade deadline: Assessing 49ers' options to acquire wide receiver originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area