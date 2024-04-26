49ers first-round pick Pearsall's projected contract, per Spotrac originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers on Thursday selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall No. 31 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite Pearsall not yet having signed his first NFL contract, Spotrac has projected the type of deal San Francisco’s newest receiver will get.

As the #31 overall #NFLdraft pick, WR Ricky Pearsall should sign a 4 year, fully guaranteed $12.5M contract with the #49ers, including a $5.9M signing bonus, & a 5th year option in 2028.https://t.co/usMRA6GIIi pic.twitter.com/LXxAfb526R — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 26, 2024

Pearsall is expected to make a guaranteed $12.5 million in the first four years of his career, including a $5.9 million signing bonus.

Until the contract details are formalized by the 49ers, it’s worth noting that projections of how the contract is structured and what Pearsall will make are speculation.

All players drafted in the first round of the NFL draft are subject to a four-year deal with an option for a fifth year, which has to be picked up or declined after the player’s third season.

Although not a first-round pick, last year, San Francisco’s first draft pick, JiAyir Brown, who was selected No. 87 overall, penned a four-year contract worth $5.39 million.

For context, the 2024 draft's No. 1 pick, quarterback Caleb Williams, is projected to sign a deal worth close to $40 million in fully guaranteed money.

Pearsall's addition to San Francisco's roster and payroll comes in the midst of trade rumors involving star wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, who was Pearsall's teammate at Arizona State in 2019.

Now that the 49ers have their new wide receiver, it’s on 49ers general manager John Lynch to formalize Pearsall's arrival.

