49ers take their first lead on Christian McCaffrey’s 2-yard touchdown run

The 49ers trailed 16-10 at halftime. They lead 19-16 now.

San Francisco took its first lead on Christian McCaffrey‘s 2-yard touchdown run with 7:54 remaining. Robbie Gould missed the extra point, leaving the 49ers holding a three-point lead.

The 49ers went 77 yards in 14 plays as Jauan Jennings caught three passes for 33 yards in the drive. Brandon Aiyuk caught a 24-yard pass to the Chargers 2-yard line on third-and-10.

McCaffrey has 13 carries for 41 yards and four receptions for 39 yards.

The Chargers lost another defensive lineman in the drive, with Christian Covington heading directly to the training room after leaving the field. He is questionable to return with a pectoral injury.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox and Breiden Fehoko are the team’s only healthy interior defensive linemen. They lost Otito Ogbonnia in the first half after he was carted off with a knee injury.

