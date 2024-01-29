Advertisement

49ers take first lead 27-24 on Jake Moody field goal

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

The first half was all Lions. The second half is all 49ers.

San Francisco has scored 20 unanswered points to take a 27-24 lead.

Jake Moody kicked a 33-yard field goal with 9:52 remaining to give the 49ers their first lead of the game. It completed an 11-play, 65-yard drive.

The Lions got away with a roughing penalty that would have kept the 49ers' drive alive when James Houston lowered his head with forceable contact to Brock Purdy's head on a sack.

Not much else has gone the Lions' way in the second half, though.

Purdy is 18-of-29 for 255 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Christian McCaffrey has run for 56 yards and two touchdowns.