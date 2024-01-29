49ers take first lead 27-24 on Jake Moody field goal

The first half was all Lions. The second half is all 49ers.

San Francisco has scored 20 unanswered points to take a 27-24 lead.

Jake Moody kicked a 33-yard field goal with 9:52 remaining to give the 49ers their first lead of the game. It completed an 11-play, 65-yard drive.

The Lions got away with a roughing penalty that would have kept the 49ers' drive alive when James Houston lowered his head with forceable contact to Brock Purdy's head on a sack.

Not much else has gone the Lions' way in the second half, though.

Purdy is 18-of-29 for 255 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Christian McCaffrey has run for 56 yards and two touchdowns.